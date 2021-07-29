 Skip to main content
State reports 1,200 new COVID cases, closes in on 10,000 deaths
The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported 1,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with another 667 probable cases.

The state also reported four confirmed deaths and six probable deaths — none of which were in the Pee Dee.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's death total to 9,904.

Pee Dee counties on Thursday, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, reported 69 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County's 32 cases accounting for almost half the total.

Marion County reported 10 cases, Dillon County reported nine cases, Chesterfield and Darlington counties each reported six cases, Williamsburg County reported four cases while Marlboro County reported two cases.

Statewide, Lexington County reported 106 cases, Horry County reported 105 cases, and Richland County 102 cases. Horry reported an equal number of probable cases while Lexington reported 86 probable cases and Richland 48 probable cases.

For the reporting period the state recorded 9,606 tests with 15.4% positivity.

