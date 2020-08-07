State reports 1,265 fresh COVID cases, Pee Dee 142 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 1,265 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 142 cases. Florence County reported 55 cases, Darlington County 40 cases, Chesterfield County 145 cases, Dillon and Williamsburg counties 11 cases each, Marlboro County six cases and Marion County five cases.
Florence County and Williamsburg County each reported one death
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 97,554, probable cases to 708, confirmed deaths to 1,883, and 79 probable deaths.
As of Thursday, a total of 824,500 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,910 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.
Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Friday morning, 2,614 inpatient beds were available and 8,480 were in use, which is a 76.44% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,480 inpatient beds currently used, 1,415 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,540 ventilators, 512 are in use and 231 of those are COVID-19 patients.