COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 1,346 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee accounted for 145 of the total cases with Florence County reporting 62 deaths, Darlington County 29 deaths, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties 13 deaths each, Marion County 12 deaths, Chesterfield County 10 deaths and Dillon County six deaths.
Overall the Pee Dee reported three deaths, two in Florence County and one in Williamsburg County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 88,523 probable cases to 493, confirmed deaths to 1,647, and 65 probable deaths.
One additional case is reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The individual is between the ages of 10-17 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to six.
As of Thursday, a total of 755,034 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 7,065 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.
Currently, there are 143 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 215 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had.
Therefore, hospitals’ total number of beds reported includes pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds, rehabilitation beds and others. As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical problems.
DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
South Carolina, along with multiple other states, are also working in close coordination with federal partners to improve the new TeleTracking system’s reporting structure in order to provide the most accurate and actionable data possible.
DHEC is now able to resume reporting of the following key information:
- ICU beds: 1,447 total; 309 available; 1,138 in use (78.65% utilization rate)
- COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,516; 373 in ICU; 237 ventilated
