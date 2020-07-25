COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 1,368 new confirmed cases and twelve new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 74 additional confirmed deaths and eight new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee on Saturday reported 114 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County atop the list with 56 cases followed by Darlington County with 20 cases, Williamsburg County with 13 cases, Chesterfield County with nine, Marion County with eight and Marlboro and Dillon counties with four each.
Charleston County lea the state with 143 confirmed cases followed closely by Greenville County with 126 cases and Richland County with 105 confirmed cases.
The Pee Dee reported eight deaths — Florence County had four deaths, Darlington County had three deaths, Chesterfield County had one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674, probable cases to 334, confirmed deaths to 1,412, and 53 probable deaths.
As of Friday, a total of 690,650 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 7,202 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.0%.
Currently, there are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.
As background, the CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.