State reports 1,410 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 87 cases, Upstate 515 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 1,410 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 82 probable cases of the virus and 17 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

The Pee Dee Thursday reported 87 confirmed cases, led by Florence County with 36 cases, Darlington County with 16 cases, Chesterfield County with 11 cases, Dillon County with 10 cases, Williamsburg County with eight cases, Marion County with four cases and Marlboro County with two cases. Florence County reported four probable cases while Chesterfield, Darlington, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case.

Florence County reported the confirmed death of a middle-aged resident.

Upstate counties continue to drive the state's increasing numbers. Greenville County reported 227 confirmed cases, Spartanburg County 149 confirmed cases, Pickens County 63 confirmed cases and Anderson County 76 confirmed cases — 515 total cases.

This bring the state's cumulative total confirmed cases to 189,251 confirmed cases and 11,909 probable cases and cumulative deaths to 3,924 confirmed deaths and 227 probable deaths.

