State reports 1,410 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 87 cases, Upstate 515 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 1,410 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 82 probable cases of the virus and 17 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Thursday reported 87 confirmed cases, led by Florence County with 36 cases, Darlington County with 16 cases, Chesterfield County with 11 cases, Dillon County with 10 cases, Williamsburg County with eight cases, Marion County with four cases and Marlboro County with two cases. Florence County reported four probable cases while Chesterfield, Darlington, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case.
Florence County reported the confirmed death of a middle-aged resident.
Upstate counties continue to drive the state's increasing numbers. Greenville County reported 227 confirmed cases, Spartanburg County 149 confirmed cases, Pickens County 63 confirmed cases and Anderson County 76 confirmed cases — 515 total cases.
This bring the state's cumulative total confirmed cases to 189,251 confirmed cases and 11,909 probable cases and cumulative deaths to 3,924 confirmed deaths and 227 probable deaths.
The state currently has 299 testing sites open. Go to scdhec.gov/COVID19testing for the nearest location.
South Carolina on Wednesday tested 9,729 people and of those tested 14.5% tested positive.
South Carolina hospitals on Thursday reported 81.53% inpatient bed utilization rate, 76.73% ICU bed utilization rate and 25.87% ventilator utilization rate.
Hospitals reported 9,029 occupied inpatient beds, 1,299 occupied ICU beds and 500 ventilators in use.
The hospitals also reported 815 hospitalized COVID patients, 203 of them in ICU and of those, 108 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 75 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 32 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 21 beds available, Dillon County reported six beds available, Marion County reported no beds available and Williamsburg County reported 13 beds available.
