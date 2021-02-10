State reports 1,516 COVID cases, Pee Dee 83 cases and two deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after state senators voted to make all teachers eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine the state reported 1,516 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 39 confirmed deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted those numbers Tuesday afternoon along with 251 probable cases and 10 probable deaths for the reporting period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 83 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 26 cases followed by Darlington County with 20 cases, Chesterfield County wtih 13 cases, Williamsburg County with a dozen cases, Marion County with five cases, Dillon County with four cases and Marlboro County with three cases.

Chesterfield and Darlington counties each reported one death.

DHEC reported 18,983 tests for the period and that 12.5% of them were positive.

South Carolina hospitals reported that as of Wednesday an 80.53% utilizatio rate of inpatient beds, 79.15% utilization rate for ICU beds and 31.93% utilization rate for ventilators.