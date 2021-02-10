State reports 1,516 COVID cases, Pee Dee 83 cases and two deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after state senators voted to make all teachers eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine the state reported 1,516 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 39 confirmed deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted those numbers Tuesday afternoon along with 251 probable cases and 10 probable deaths for the reporting period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The Pee Dee for the same period reported 83 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 26 cases followed by Darlington County with 20 cases, Chesterfield County wtih 13 cases, Williamsburg County with a dozen cases, Marion County with five cases, Dillon County with four cases and Marlboro County with three cases.
Chesterfield and Darlington counties each reported one death.
DHEC reported 18,983 tests for the period and that 12.5% of them were positive.
South Carolina hospitals reported that as of Wednesday an 80.53% utilizatio rate of inpatient beds, 79.15% utilization rate for ICU beds and 31.93% utilization rate for ventilators.
By the numbers the hospitals reported 9,131 occupied inpatient beds, 1,382 occupied ICU beds, 636 in-use ventilators, 1,439 hospitalized COVID patients, 334 of them in ICU and 200 of those on ventilators.
COVID information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.