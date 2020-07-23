COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 1,538 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 49 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,315, probable cases to 291, confirmed deaths to 1,294, and 40 probable deaths.
Two additional cases were reported of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. Both are children age 10 or under from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to four.
The Pee Dee accounted for 130 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases with Florence reporting the greatest number at 63 followed by Williamsburg with 16, Darlington with 15, Chesterfield with 14, Dillon with nine, Marlboro with seven and Marion with six.
The Pee Dee reported eight deaths overall. Florence County reported five deaths while Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties each reported one death.
As of Wednesday, a total of 669,445 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 7,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.9%.
Currently, there are 67 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Friday’s report includes the first hospital reporting using the new TeleTracking system. As hospitals acclimate to this new federally required reporting system, the accuracy of the data is expected to improve.
Based on Friday’s TeleTracking report, as of Thursday (with one hospital system suffering reporting problems):
- 4,425 total hospital beds were available and 7,998 were in use; a 64.38% statewide total hospital bed utilization rate.
- Of the 7,998 total beds currently used, 1,723 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19
- Of 1,458 ventilators, 532 are in use and 241 of those are COVID-19 patients
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information.
DHEC issued a public health order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the federal announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
