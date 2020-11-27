State reports 1,777 new COVID cases, approaches 200,000 COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 1,777 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 probable cases along with 28 confirmed deaths from the virus and one probable death.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 141 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for 84 of those cases. Chesterfield County reported 19 cases, Darlington County reported 13 cases, Dillon and Marion counties each reported nine cases, Marlboro County reported six cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.
Marlboro County reported two confirmed deaths, Florence County reported one confirmed death and Marion County reported one probable death.
The state's cumulative totals are 199,538 confirmed cases and 13,582 probable cases along with 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.
Greenville County reported the highest totals in the state with 256 confirmed cases.
The state so far has tested 2,639,859 individuals and there are currently 237 testing sites available.
DHEC reported 14,392 individual test results Thursdsay with 12.3% of those positive.
South Carolina hospitals reported 73.28% utilization rate on inpatient beds, 71.64% utilization rate on ICU beds and 25.08% utilization rate on ventilators.
The hospitals reported 8,122 inpatient beds occupied, 1,215 ICU beds occupied, 488 ventilators in use, 884 COVID patients hospitalized with 236 of those in an ICU bed and 119 of those ventilated.
Florence County reported 101 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 31 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 17 beds available, Dillon County reported nine beds available, Marion County reported three beds available, and Williamsburg County reported 18 beds available.
