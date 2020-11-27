State reports 1,777 new COVID cases, approaches 200,000 COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 1,777 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 probable cases along with 28 confirmed deaths from the virus and one probable death.

The Pee Dee Friday reported 141 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for 84 of those cases. Chesterfield County reported 19 cases, Darlington County reported 13 cases, Dillon and Marion counties each reported nine cases, Marlboro County reported six cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.

Marlboro County reported two confirmed deaths, Florence County reported one confirmed death and Marion County reported one probable death.

The state's cumulative totals are 199,538 confirmed cases and 13,582 probable cases along with 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.

Greenville County reported the highest totals in the state with 256 confirmed cases.

The state so far has tested 2,639,859 individuals and there are currently 237 testing sites available.

DHEC reported 14,392 individual test results Thursdsay with 12.3% of those positive.