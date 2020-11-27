 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports 1,777 new COVID cases, approaches 200,000 COVID cases
0 comments
breaking top story

State reports 1,777 new COVID cases, approaches 200,000 COVID cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 1,777 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 probable cases along with 28 confirmed deaths from the virus and one probable death.

The Pee Dee Friday reported 141 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for 84 of those cases. Chesterfield County reported 19 cases, Darlington County reported 13 cases, Dillon and Marion counties each reported nine cases, Marlboro County reported six cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.

Marlboro County reported two confirmed deaths, Florence County reported one confirmed death and Marion County reported one probable death.

The state's cumulative totals are 199,538 confirmed cases and 13,582 probable cases along with 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Greenville County reported the highest totals in the state with 256 confirmed cases.

The state so far has tested 2,639,859 individuals and there are currently 237 testing sites available.

DHEC reported 14,392 individual test results Thursdsay with 12.3% of those positive.

South Carolina hospitals reported 73.28% utilization rate on inpatient beds, 71.64% utilization rate on ICU beds and 25.08% utilization rate on ventilators.

The hospitals reported 8,122 inpatient beds occupied, 1,215 ICU beds occupied, 488 ventilators in use, 884 COVID patients hospitalized with 236 of those in an ICU bed and 119 of those ventilated.

Florence County reported 101 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 31 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 17 beds available, Dillon County reported nine beds available, Marion County reported three beds available, and Williamsburg County reported 18 beds available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned
Local News

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Carolinian Retirement Community and Assisted Living held its inaugural Turkey Pardon on Wednesday morning at the community located at 718 S. Dargan St. in Florence.

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue
Local News

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Five people received recognition from the Florence County Council for a water rescue in October. The Florence County Council recognized Michael Alexander, Robert Fullmore, Louis Grooms, Lyle Hancock, and Darrick and Bree Porter for their efforts to save two people who were inside of a car that crashed into a pond on Olanta Highway on Oct. 11. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert