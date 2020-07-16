COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday set a new high for reported confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 — enough to push total state deaths beyond 1,000 — and continued to report significantly more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of the virus and reported that more than 1 in 5 people tested were positive for the virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The agency announced 1,842 new confirmed cases and four new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 69 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths. There are currently 1,578 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 214 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
While the death total is a daily high because of reporting delays some deaths occurred previously and were not confirmed in a timely fashion, according to the agency.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63,880, probable cases to 204, confirmed deaths to 1,053 and 17 probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported five deaths and 113 confirmed cases.
Fifty-five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (3), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (1), Dillon (2), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties; and 14 of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Greenville (3), Greenwood (1), Lexington (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), and Richland (1) counties.
The three probable deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Abbeville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, one individual whose age is being confirmed from Saluda County (1).
Confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (5), Aiken (32), Allendale (9), Anderson (66), Bamberg (16), Barnwell (13), Beaufort (108), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (18), Charleston (230), Cherokee (4), Chester (16), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (9), Colleton (13), Darlington (16), Dillon (9), Dorchester (64), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (23), Florence (58), Georgetown (23), Greenville (230), Greenwood (17), Hampton (10), Horry (142), Jasper (16), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (25), Laurens (18), Lee (7), Lexington (58), Marion (6), McCormick (7), Newberry (18), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (80), Pickens (27), Richland (125), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (90), Sumter (30), Union (4), Williamsburg (13), York (75).
Probable cases by county: Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (1)
As of Wednesday, a total of 587,567 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,643 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.3%.
Currently, there are 97 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Thursday morning, 2,946 inpatient hospital beds remained available and 7,935 were in use, which is a 72.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,935 inpatient beds currently used, 1,578 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
