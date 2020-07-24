Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTH CENTRAL FLORENCE... SOUTHWESTERN DILLON...NORTHEASTERN DARLINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MARLBORO COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT... AT 449 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BROWNSVILLE, OR 13 MILES NORTHEAST OF DARLINGTON. THIS STORM WAS DRIFTING EAST. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DILLON, LATTA, QUINBY, BINGHAM, MECHANICSVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, OAK GROVE, FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE MAIN CAMPUS, LITTLE ROCK AND BLENHEIM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&