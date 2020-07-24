COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,921 new confirmed cases Friday and eight new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 46 additional confirmed deaths and seven new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases, led by Florence County with 83 cases, Darlington County with 27 cases, Williamburg County with 16 cases, Chesterfield County with 14 cases, Marion County with 10 cases, Dillon County with nine cases and Marlboro County with five cases.
Darlington, Florence and Marion counties each reported one confirmed death from the virus.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78,298, probable cases to 309, confirmed deaths to 1,339 and probable deaths to 46.
One additional case is reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The child is under the age of 10 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five.
As of Thursday, a total of 680,947 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Thursday statewide was 8,877 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 21.6%.
Currently, there are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents also can get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As hospitals acclimate to the new federally required TeleTracking reporting system, the accuracy of the data provided by hospitals is expected to improve. DHEC is aware of that at least two hospitals that had an issue in reporting data in the new system Thursday. Those issues should be corrected in Saturday’s reporting.
Based on Friday’s TeleTracking report, as of Thursday:
- Total hospital beds (inpatient and outpatient beds): 4,744 available; 8,654 are in use; 64.59% occupancy rate.
- Inpatient hospital beds: 3,027 available; 8,082 are in use; 72.75% occupancy rate.
- Hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19: 1,668.
- Total ventilators: 1,651; 602 in use, including 263 by COVID-19 patients.
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the federal announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
