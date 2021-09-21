State reports 110 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Six days after 138 total coronavirus deaths were reported in South Carolina, the state saw another spike Tuesday.

This time, 110 total deaths were reported statewide. The total six days ago was the most on a single day since Feb. 1, when 242 deaths were reported.

Only two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. Florence County reported one of each. Dillon County reported a confirmed death.

Upstate South Carolina was a totally different story. Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee County combined to report 45 total deaths Tuesday. Greenville alone reported 19 confirmed deaths. Spartanburg was next with nine, followed by Anderson (8), Pickens (5) and Oconee (2). Lexington County also reported nine confirmed deaths.

This was on a day when cases dropped to a total of 2,158 in the state. In the previous seven days, the average was 3,877 per day, with a high of 4,777 Friday and a low of 2,862 Monday.

In the Pee Dee, 174 total cases were reported.