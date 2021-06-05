 Skip to main content
State reports 178 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 17
State reports 178 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a day-over-day jump in COVID numbers though the positivity rate of testing remains low.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, for the period that ended Thursday, reported 178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 111 probable cases and 16 confirmed deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 17 cases. Florence, Darlington, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties each reported three cases, Marion and Dillon counties each reported two cases and Marlboro County reported one case.

Chesterfield and Marlboro counties each reported a death.

For the reporting period DHEC recorded 13,770 tests with 2% positivity.

