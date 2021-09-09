State reports 2,000-plus COVID cases, Marion County hospital at 120% capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina on Thursday reported more than 2,000 confirmed COVID cases, more than 1,000 probable cases and 55 deaths for the reporting period that ended Tuesday.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 122 confirmed COVID cases with Florence County's 59 leading the way. Chesterfield County reported 7 cases, Darlington County 21 cases, Dillon County 10 cases, Marion County nine cases, Marlboro County three cases and Williamsburg County 13 cases.

Darlington County reported three deaths, Dillon County two deaths and Florence County one death.

For the period the state recorded 22,550 tests with 12.9% positivity.

In the Pee Dee both Marion and Dillon counties report their hospitals are full, or in the case of Marion County beyond full with 120% occupancy.

Marion County reports it has 34 hospital beds and that 41 of them are occupied, 18 of them with COVID patients and that it has eight ICU beds and that 10 of them are occupied. Four of the ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients, five of whom are ventilated.

Florence County reports 92.9% of hospital beds occupied, 171 of them with a COVID patient.