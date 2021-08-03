State reports 2,000+ total COVID cases, almost 20% test positivity

For the same period, the Pee Dee reported 74 confirmed cases. Florence County led the way with 32 cases. Williamsburg County reported 11 cases, followed by Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties (eight cases each), Marion County (five) and Marlboro County (two).

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported that there were 46 COVID patients hospitalized in Florence County, 15 of them in an ICU bed. Darlington County reported five COVID patients, four of them in an ICU bed. Chesterfield County reported three COVID patients with two of them in an ICU bed. Dillon County reported two COVID patients hospitalized, both in an ICU bed. Marion County reported three COVID patients hospitalized, one of them in an ICU bed. Williamsburg County reported two COVID patients hospitalized, both of them in an ICU bed.