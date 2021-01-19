State reports 2,570 COVID cases Tuesday, 11 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- State COVID-19 totals continue to inch down from daily highs that, at one point, approached 5,000 confirmed cases a day.
Tuesday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,570 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 23 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and zero deaths as of Sunday.
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus dropped about 10% from last week's highs and was down to 23.9% out of the 10,773 people who were tested in the reporting period.
The Pee Dee Tuesday reported 291 confirmed cases with Florence County's 94 cases and Darlington County's 89 cases leading the way. Dillon County reported 36 cases, Marion County 32 cases, Williamsburg and Chesterfield counties reported 14 cases each and Marlboro County reported a dozen cases.
Florence County reported two confirmed deaths.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 357,508 confirmed cases, 36,810 probable cases, 5,673 confirmed deaths and 586 probable deaths.
State hospitals reported, as of today, an inpatient bed utilization rate of 79.45%, an ICU bed utilization rate of 78.99% and a ventilator utilization rate of 37.13%
State hospitals reported 9,058 patients in inpatient beds, 1,414 patients in ICU beds, 724 ventilators in use, 2,353 COVID patients hospitalized, 483 of them in ICU and 313 of them on a ventilator.
Florence County hospitals reported that as of Monday 101 inpatient beds were available, 195 beds were occupied by COVID patients, 49 ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients, 16 ICU beds were available, 40 COVID patients were ventilated and that 66 ventilators remained available.
Darlington County hospitals reported 31 beds currently available, 23 COVID patients hospitalized, four of them in ICU beds while 3 ICU beds remained available and that four COVID patients were ventilated and eight ventilators remained available.
Chesterfield County hospitals reported 12 beds available and 11 COVID patients hospitalized, one COVID patient in an ICU bed and zero ICU beds available, one COVID patient ventilated and zero ventilators available.
Dillon County hospitals reported no beds available, 13 COVID patients hospitalized with three of them in ICU and no ICU beds available, no COVID patients ventilated and six ventilators available.
Marion County hospitals reported no beds available, 21 COVID patients hospitalized, one ICU bed available, six COVID patients in ICU and one ICU bed available, five COVID patients ventilated and nine ventilators available.
Williamsburg County hospitals reported eight beds available and eight COVID patients hospitalized, one ICU bed available and three COVID patients in ICU, one ventilator available and two COVID patients ventilated.