State reports 2,570 COVID cases Tuesday, 11 deaths

Florence County hospitals reported that as of Monday 101 inpatient beds were available, 195 beds were occupied by COVID patients, 49 ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients, 16 ICU beds were available, 40 COVID patients were ventilated and that 66 ventilators remained available.

Darlington County hospitals reported 31 beds currently available, 23 COVID patients hospitalized, four of them in ICU beds while 3 ICU beds remained available and that four COVID patients were ventilated and eight ventilators remained available.

Chesterfield County hospitals reported 12 beds available and 11 COVID patients hospitalized, one COVID patient in an ICU bed and zero ICU beds available, one COVID patient ventilated and zero ventilators available.

Dillon County hospitals reported no beds available, 13 COVID patients hospitalized with three of them in ICU and no ICU beds available, no COVID patients ventilated and six ventilators available.

Marion County hospitals reported no beds available, 21 COVID patients hospitalized, one ICU bed available, six COVID patients in ICU and one ICU bed available, five COVID patients ventilated and nine ventilators available.

Williamsburg County hospitals reported eight beds available and eight COVID patients hospitalized, one ICU bed available and three COVID patients in ICU, one ventilator available and two COVID patients ventilated.