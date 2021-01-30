State reports 2,966 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 277

Florence County hospitals reported 50 beds available, 147 COVID beds occupied, 21 ICU beds available, 38 COVID patients in ICU and 31 COVID patients ventilated.

Darlington County hospitals reported eight beds available, 23 COVID beds occupied one ICU bed available, six COVID patients in ICU and three COVID patients ventilated.

Chesterfield County reported 26 beds available, six COVID beds occupied, two ICU beds available, one COVID patient in ICU and three COVID patients ventilated.

Dillon County hospitals reported no beds available, 13 COVID beds occupied, two ICU beds available, four COVID patients in ICU and two COVID patients ventilated.

Marion County hospitals reported two beds available, a dozen COVID beds occupied, one ICU bed available, three COVID patients in ICU beds and two COVID patients ventilated.

Williamsburg County hospitals reported nine beds available, eight COVID beds occupied, no ICU beds available, three COVID patients in ICU and one COVID patient ventilated.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line -- 1-866-365-8110 -- to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.