State reports 2,966 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 2,966 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID 19 and another 141 probable cases, 65 confirmed deaths along with another seven probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 277 confirmed cases of the virus. Florence County reported 71 cases of the virus, Darlington County 66 cases, Dillon County 26 cases, Chesterfield County 23 cases, Williamsburg County 17 cases, Marion County 15 case and Marlboro County nine cases.
Florence County reported one death while Greenville reported seven deaths and York County reported 33 deaths.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative COVID totals to 394,153 confirmed cases, 45,632 probable cases, 6,339 confirmed deaths, 678 probable deaths and 4,907,411 tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state conducted 11,964 tests and 24.8% of them came back positive.
South Carolina Hospitals
The state's hospitals reported that as of Saturday 82.83% of inpatient beds were utilized, 79.66% of ICU beds were utilized and 35.53% of ventilators were in use.
By the numbers, the hospitals reported 9,468 occupied inpatient beds, 1,418 occupied ICU beds, 701 ventilators in use, 1,927 COVID patients hospitalized, 415 of them in an ICU bed and 261 of them ventilated.
Florence County hospitals reported 50 beds available, 147 COVID beds occupied, 21 ICU beds available, 38 COVID patients in ICU and 31 COVID patients ventilated.
Darlington County hospitals reported eight beds available, 23 COVID beds occupied one ICU bed available, six COVID patients in ICU and three COVID patients ventilated.
Chesterfield County reported 26 beds available, six COVID beds occupied, two ICU beds available, one COVID patient in ICU and three COVID patients ventilated.
Dillon County hospitals reported no beds available, 13 COVID beds occupied, two ICU beds available, four COVID patients in ICU and two COVID patients ventilated.
Marion County hospitals reported two beds available, a dozen COVID beds occupied, one ICU bed available, three COVID patients in ICU beds and two COVID patients ventilated.
Williamsburg County hospitals reported nine beds available, eight COVID beds occupied, no ICU beds available, three COVID patients in ICU and one COVID patient ventilated.
COVID Information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line -- 1-866-365-8110 -- to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line -- 1-855-472-3432.
DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.