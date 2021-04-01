State reports 2 million vaccine doses given, reports 510 new COVID cases

While vaccine doses remain somewhat limited, South Carolina and other states are seeing an uptick in the number of doses they’re receiving from the federal government. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen — are available to those aged 18 and older, and, currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18.

“Our new message, loud and clear, is ‘don’t wait — vaccinate,’” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director. “While you may not be able to get your shot right away, we urge everyone to continue searching for an appointment. Providers are working to open as many appointments as quickly as possible based on their inventory, and appointment availability will vary each week. For everyone 16 and older: it’s your turn to help us put a stop to COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, 31.4 percent of South Carolinians have received at least one shot, and 17.1 percent are considered fully vaccinated. Herd immunity can be achieved and DHEC advises that certain public health recommendations like masks and physical distancing can begin to be relaxed once 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated. Until then, it’s important for everyone to continue to wear masks and physically distance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here's what you can do once you’ve been fully vaccinated.