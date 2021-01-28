State reports 226 COVID fatalities, 2,934 fresh cases for Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The big COVID case counts from earlier in the month started to show up in the daily death count Thursday as the state reported 226 confirmed deaths from the virus and an additional 28 probable deaths along with 2,934 confirmed fresh cases and 145 probable cases.

Eighty-two of the deaths were in Upstate counties.

The Pee Dee on Thursday, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, accounted for only nine of those deaths — two each in Chesterfield, Florence and Marlboro counties and three in Darlington County.

Anderson County reported 16 dead, Berkeley County 10 dead, Charleston County 16 dead, Greenville County 36 dead, Horry County 24 dead, Lexington County 18 dead, Pickens County 14 dead, Richland County 17 dead and Spartanburg County 16 dead.

The Pee Dee on Thursday, for the reporting period, recorded 127 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 57 followed by Dillon County with 23 cases, Marion County with 14 cases, Darlington County with 11 cases, Chesterfield County with eight cases and Marion and Williamsburg counties with seven cases each.