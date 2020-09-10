State reports 264 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 39 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 264 new confirmed cases and 64 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 24 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Thursday reported 39 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 11 cases, Darlington County 10 cases, Chesterfield County nine cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties three cases each, Dillon County two cases and Dillon County one case.
Florence County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable death while Chesterfield County reported one confirmed death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,397, probable cases to 2,195, confirmed deaths to 2,823, and 152 probable deaths.
Francis Marion University Thursday reported 10 current cases -- eight student and two faculty or staff, and 21 cumulative cases — 14 student and seven faculty or staff.
The university reported an R(O) number of 1.16 for the state. A number greater than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreasing spread of the virus.
On Sep. 8, the University of South Carolina (USC) reported more than 1,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC. On Sep. 9, DHEC uploaded these test results into its database and the results have been included in the state's daily totals from Aug. 22 through Sep. 8, according to the date of the reported tests.
The majority of these results were from saliva tests. Since it first began regularly testing students and staff in mid-August, USC has had technical issues electronically reporting test results to DHEC within the required 24-hour time frame, per the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions.
To improve the efficiency of reporting, DHEC provided USC with an alternate way to quickly report results and USC has assured DHEC the new method will allow the university to report positive and negative results to the agency within 24 hours going forward.
Testing at colleges and universities will likely contribute to an increase in certain counties of the state. As with standard disease surveillance reporting, cases are reported based on an individual's state and county of current residence. College students residing in South Carolina to go to school would be included in South Carolina’s numbers, based on their current address.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 308 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,098,359 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,417 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 6.0%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
State hospitals Thursday reported 81.54% inpatient bed utilization, 75.85% ICU bed utilization and 32.2% ventilator utilization.
Hospitals reported 8,271 inpatient beds occupied, 1,099 ICU beds occupied and 504 ventilators in use. They further reported 852 COVID patients hospitalized, 219 of them in ICU beds and 127 of those ventilated.
Florence County repoted 70 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 28 hospital beds available, Chesterfield County reported nine beds available, Dillon County reported one bed available, Marion County reported one bed available an Williamsburg County reported 14 beds available.
