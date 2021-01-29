State reports 3,112 new COVID cases, establishes vaccine help line

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

The Vaccines

So far South Carolina has received 657,250 doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine and has administered 362,789 doses. There are 352,219 scheduled appointments to deliver further doses.

In the fight against the virus in long-term-care facilities the state has received 203,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and has delivered 25,957 first doses and 703 second doses to residents and 11,822 first doses and 607 second doses to facility staff.

CVS and Walgreen's are conducting vaccine clinics in the state's long-term-care facilities and will continue to do so until every resident and employee who wants vaccinated gets vaccinated.