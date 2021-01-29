State reports 3,112 new COVID cases, establishes vaccine help line

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and environmental Control on Friday reported 3,112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 115 probable cases, 37 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 248 confirmed cases with Darlington County atop the pile with 83 cases followed by Florence County with 65 cases, Chesterfield County with 42 cases, Williamsburg County with 32 cases, Dillon County with 23 cases, Marlboro County with 19 cases and Marion County with 14 cases.
Darlington County reported two deaths while Williamsburg, Florence, and Chesterfield counties each reported one death.
Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 390,977 confirmed cases, 44,656 probable cases, 6,271 confirmed deaths, 671 probable deaths and 4, 856,499 total tests conducted.
The state reported that 12,443 tests were conducted during the reporting period and that a quarter of the tests came back positive.
COVID Information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line -- 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.
The Vaccines
So far South Carolina has received 657,250 doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine and has administered 362,789 doses. There are 352,219 scheduled appointments to deliver further doses.
In the fight against the virus in long-term-care facilities the state has received 203,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and has delivered 25,957 first doses and 703 second doses to residents and 11,822 first doses and 607 second doses to facility staff.
CVS and Walgreen's are conducting vaccine clinics in the state's long-term-care facilities and will continue to do so until every resident and employee who wants vaccinated gets vaccinated.