State reports 3,345 COVID cases, Pee Dee 215

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 3,345 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for the reporting period that ended Thursday.

The agency also reported 133 probable cases, 63 confirmed deaths and another dozen probable deaths.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 215 confirmed cases with Florence in the lead with 85 cases followed by Darlington County with 40 cases, Chesterfield County with 26, Dillon County with 24 cases, Marlboro County with 19 cases, Marion County with 11 cases and Williamsburg County with 10 cases.

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths while Chesterfield, Darlington, Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Following very high numbers earlier in January Greenville County on Saturday reported a dozen confirmed deaths while Spartanburg County reported 14 confirmed and probable deaths.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 373,399 confirmed cases, 40,390 probable cases, 5,855 confirmed deaths, 624 probable deaths and 4,609,141 total tests administered.