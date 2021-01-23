 Skip to main content
State reports 3,345 COVID cases, Pee Dee 215
breaking top story

State reports 3,345 COVID cases, Pee Dee 215

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 3,345 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for the reporting period that ended Thursday.

The agency also reported 133 probable cases, 63 confirmed deaths and another dozen probable deaths.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 215 confirmed cases with Florence in the lead with 85 cases followed by Darlington County with 40 cases, Chesterfield County with 26, Dillon County with 24 cases, Marlboro County with 19 cases, Marion County with 11 cases and Williamsburg County with 10 cases.

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths while Chesterfield, Darlington, Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Following very high numbers earlier in January Greenville County on Saturday reported a dozen confirmed deaths while Spartanburg County reported 14 confirmed and probable deaths.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 373,399 confirmed cases, 40,390 probable cases, 5,855 confirmed deaths, 624 probable deaths and 4,609,141 total tests administered.

For the reporting period the state recorded 14,494 individuals tested and of those tested 23.7% of the tests came back positive.

South Carolina hospitals, as of Saturday reported an 83.21% utilization rate of inpatient beds, an 80.63% utilization rate of ICU beds and a 37.64% utilization rate of ventilators.

State hospitals reported that 9,469 inpatient beds were occupied, 1,436 ICU beds were occupied, 746 ventilators were in use, 2,224 COVID patients were hospitalized and 445 of them were in ICU beds and of those, 283 were ventilated.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally
Local News

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote
Local News

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he respects Congressman Tom Rice but disagrees with Rice's decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State. 

