State reports 300-plus new COVID cases, nine deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- On the day that state health leaders greatly reduced the mandate to wear masks the state reported 300 fresh, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with nine deaths tied to the virus.

For the reporting period that ended Wednesday the state reported 337 confirmed cases, 203 probable cases, four confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, recorded 29 confirmed cases with Florence County's 15 cases being more than half of them. Marlboro County reported five cases, Darlington and Williamsburg counties reported three cases each and Dillon and Marion counties reported one case each.

Marlboro County reported one death related to the virus.

As of Friday the state reports that 43.9% of eligible state residents -- 1.8 million -- have received at least one vaccine for the virus while 35.5% of eligible state residents -- 1.45 million -- have completed the vaccine regimen.

Florence and Darlington counties continue to rank in the Top 10 as far as the number of resident vaccinated with Florence County, No. 9, at 3,628 residents per 10,000 population vaccinated and Darlington County, No. 10, at 3,587 vaccinated.