State reports 339 COVID cases, launches business pledge program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Tuesay announced it is launching a new pledge project to further engage the Palmetto State’s business community in the fight against COVID-19.
The project, which appears as a new feature on DHEC’s “Stay SC Strong” website, encourages business leaders to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace by following four major workplace safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees, customers and clients, and other important stakeholders.
“We’re proud of the efforts South Carolina businesses and the Department of Commerce have put forth as we work together to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “South Carolina’s business community continues to play an important role in protecting their workforce as well as the public who rely on the services and goods they provide. We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business.”
When business leaders sign the “Stay SC Strong” pledge, they will immediately receive a social media graphic announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures prescribed by DHEC. These valuable campaign assets will boost awareness of core safety principles and extend “Stay SC Strong” messaging across social networks in the business community.
The newly updated “Stay SC Strong” campaign website will also feature an array of resources designed to help business leaders share information about COVID-19 with others—resources that include social media graphics, email templates, downloadable postcards, downloadable workplace posters, and more.
Visit business.stayscstrong.com to explore the business leader pledge.
Tuesday DHEC announced 339 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 5 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Tuesday reported 37 cases. Florence County reported 17 cases while Chesterfield County reported eight cases, Darlington County reported six cased, Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported two cases.
Francis Marion University reported five current cases -- three student and two faculty/staff -- and 15 cumulative cases -- seven student and eight faculty/staff.
FMU reported the state's R(O) number as 1.16. A number less than one indicates increases virus spread while a number less than one indicates a decrease in the spread of the virus.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,801 probable cases, to 2,107, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 242 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Monday, a total of 1,079,586 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,993 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.3%.
South Carolina hospitals Tuesday reported 74.44% inpatient hospital bed utilization, 72.01 ICU bed utilization and 31.03% ventilator utilization.
THe hospitals reported 7,518 occupied inpatient beds, 1,047 occupied ICU beds, 486 ventilators in use, 766 hospitalized COVID patients, 213 of those in UCU beds and 118 of them ventilated.
Florence County has 95 hospital beds currently available, Darlington County 40 beds, Chesterfield County 13 beds, Dillon County three beds, Marion County two beds and Williamsburg County 10 beds.
