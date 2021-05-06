State reports 373 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday continued to report a relatively low number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 though the number of deaths associated with the virus jumped into the 20s.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, 373 new cases of the virus and 273 probable cases along with 19 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 17 cases with Florence County's 11 cases accounting for most of them. Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported two cases.

Florence County also reported the only death from the virus in the Pee Dee.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's running totals to 484,392 confirmed cases of the virus, 98,114 probable cases of the virus, 8,415 confirmed deaths, 1,143 probable deaths and 7,512,450 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 9,945 tests with a positivity rate of 5.4%.