State reports 4,000-plus total COVID cases, Pee Dee reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday reported more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, more than 4,000 probable cases and 37 deaths associated with the virus.

For the reporting period that ended Sunday the state also reported it conducted 30,203 tests with 15.8% positivity.

All told, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recorded 3,631 confirmed cases and 712 suspected cases along with 29 deaths and another eight suspected deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee recorded 264 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases with Florence County's 10 probable cases the highest of the region and the remainder spread out among the other counties.

Florence County also topped the region in confirmed cases with 137 cases followed by Chesterfield with 19 cases, Darlington County with 40 cases, Dillon County with 10 cases, Marion County with 15 cases, Marlboro County with a dozen cases and Williamsburg County with 31 cases.

Florence County recorded three deaths and Darlington County one death.

South Carolina Wednesday could top 600,000 confirmed cases of the virus and is now closer to 11,000 deaths from the virus than it is to 10,000 deaths.