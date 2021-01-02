State reports 4,219 COVID cases, 84 deaths and 41,431 vaccines administered

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina approached the end of 2020 Wednesday by reporting 4,219 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 130 probable cases, 84 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths, 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine delivered to state hospitals and 41,431 vaccines delivered and two Pee Dee counties that have no hospital beds available.
The Pee Dee Wednesday reported 356 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence atop the list with 180 confirmed cases of the virus and eight probable cases. Florence County was followed by Dillon County with 54 confirmed cases, Darlington County with 46 confirmed cases and four probable cases, Marion County with 28 confirmed cases, Marlboro County with 20 confirmed cases, Chesterfield County with 16 cases and one probable case and Williamsburg County with a dozen confirmed cases and four probable.
Florence County reported seven confirmed deaths, five of elderly patients and two of middle-aged patients. Darlington County reported three deaths, two elderly patients and one middle-aged patient, Dillon County reported one death of an elderly patient, Marion County reported the death of an elderly patient and Marlboro County reported the death of a middle-aged patient.
Four Upstate counties continue to drive the state's totals.
Greenville County reported 846 confirmed cases, Pickens County reported 258 cases, Anderson County reported 217 cases and Spartanburg County 175 cases -- 1,496 cases or 35% of the state's total.
In Florence County both McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC are receiving vaccines directly from Pfizer while Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital are receiving vaccines from DHEC.
Carolina Pines and Williamsburg reported greater than 100% utilization of the vaccines they have received while MSUC reports 58% utilization, McLeod 24% and Lake City 23% utilization.
State reports don't breakout MUSC Health Florence from the rest of the medical center and some vaccine vials contain more than the five projected doses, which allows for greater than 100% utilization.
South Carolina Wednesday reported 12,722 people were tested and that 33.2% of those tested were positive.
Wednesday's totals bring the state's cumulative totals to 287,776 confirmed cases, 24,942 probable cases, 4,968 reported deaths and 417 probable deaths.
South Carolina hospitals Saturday reported 79.28% inpatient bed utilization, 78.74% ICU bed utilization and 31.15% ventilator utilization.
The hospital reported 8,748 occupied inpatient beds, 1,333 occupied ICU beds, 614 ventilators in use, 1,994 COVID patients hospitalized, 413 of them in an ICU bed and 214 of them ventilated.
Marion and Dillon counties both reported no hospital beds available, Florence County reported 94 beds available, Darlington County reported 23 beds available, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties each reported 10 beds available.