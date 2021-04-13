 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports 447 confirmed COVID cases, Pee Dee 24
0 comments
breaking top story

State reports 447 confirmed COVID cases, Pee Dee 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's total COVID case load remained below 1,000 Tuesday as the state marked 703 total cases with 13 deaths.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 447 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 256 probable cases along with a dozen confirmed deaths and one probable death fr the reporting period that ended Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pee Dee accounted for 24 of the state's confirmed COVID cases with Florence and Dillon counties each reporting seven cases followed by Chesterfield County with three cases, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two cases each and Darlington County with one case.

Florence County reported one death for the period.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 472,310 confirmed cases, 91,818 probable cases, 8,177 confirmed deaths, 1,112 probable deaths and 7,045,245 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 11,206 test with a 5% positivity rating.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert