State reports 447 confirmed COVID cases, Pee Dee 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's total COVID case load remained below 1,000 Tuesday as the state marked 703 total cases with 13 deaths.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 447 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 256 probable cases along with a dozen confirmed deaths and one probable death fr the reporting period that ended Sunday.
The Pee Dee accounted for 24 of the state's confirmed COVID cases with Florence and Dillon counties each reporting seven cases followed by Chesterfield County with three cases, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two cases each and Darlington County with one case.
Florence County reported one death for the period.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 472,310 confirmed cases, 91,818 probable cases, 8,177 confirmed deaths, 1,112 probable deaths and 7,045,245 tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 11,206 test with a 5% positivity rating.