State reports 466 new confirmed COVID cases, 8.6% positivity rate of tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the state approaches having about a quarter of its population completely vaccinated it continues to report COVID numbers in the high hundreds.

The state reports that as of Monday 23.7% of residents have completed their vaccination series and that 37.7% of residents have received at least one shot.

South Carolina Department of Health Environmental Control Wednesday reported 466 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and another 348 probable cases along with 15 deaths for the reporting period that ended Monday.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 24 cases with no county reporting more than 10 cases.

Florence reported nine cases, Marion County five cases, Chesterfield County four cases, Dillon County two cases and Marlboro County one case. Williamsburg County had no cases.

Darlington, Florence and Marlboro counties each reported one death.

For the reporting period the state recorded 8,198 tests with a positivity rate of 8.6%.