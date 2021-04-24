State reports 500-plus COVID cases, Pee Dee 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after South Carolina returned to using the J&J single-dose COVID vaccine the state reported more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday, for the reporting period taht ended Thursday, reported 511 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 331 probable cases and 10 deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 25 confirmed cases with Florence leading the pack at 10 cases followed by Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties with four cases each, Marion County with two cases and Williamsburg County with one case.

Florence County reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 478,739 confirmed cases of COVID, 95,487 probable cases, 8,289 deaths, 1,125 probable deaths and 7,293,309 tests conducted.

For the period DHEC reported 30,596 tests were conducted with a positivity of 5.3%.