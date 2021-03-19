State reports 603 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported that all of the state's nursing homes have had their first and second COVID-19 vaccination clinics and that 98% of the state's assisted-living facilities have had their first vaccination clinic completed and that most have had their second.

DHEC on Friday also reported 603 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 306 suspected cases of it along with 25 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 40 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 10 cases, Dillon County reported nine cases, Darlington County reported eight cases, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties reported four cases each, Marion County reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.

No Pee Dee counties reported any COVID-related deaths.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 457,898 confirmed cases, 80,903 probable cases, 7,920 confirmed deaths, 1,046 probable deaths and 6,463,391 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 22,262 tests with a positivity rate of 3.6%