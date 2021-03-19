State reports 603 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported that all of the state's nursing homes have had their first and second COVID-19 vaccination clinics and that 98% of the state's assisted-living facilities have had their first vaccination clinic completed and that most have had their second.
DHEC on Friday also reported 603 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 306 suspected cases of it along with 25 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 40 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 10 cases, Dillon County reported nine cases, Darlington County reported eight cases, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties reported four cases each, Marion County reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.
No Pee Dee counties reported any COVID-related deaths.
Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 457,898 confirmed cases, 80,903 probable cases, 7,920 confirmed deaths, 1,046 probable deaths and 6,463,391 total tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 22,262 tests with a positivity rate of 3.6%
As of Friday, 100% (193 out of 193) of the state’s nursing homes have had their first and second COVID-19 vaccination clinics completed, and 95% (185 of 193) of their final third clinics completed. A total of 98% (485 of 495) of the state’s assisted living facilities have had their first vaccination clinic completed and 93% (462 of 495) have had their second clinic completed, with final third clinics occurring or scheduled as well.
In total, more than 65,000 doses (first and second) of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to our state’s roughly 40,000 long-term care facility residents, and more than 39,900 doses (first and second) have been given to the approximately 40,000 workers who care for them.
While the public should assume their loved one’s facility has outdoor and indoor visitation, DHEC strongly recommends contact the nursing home or assisted-living facility to confirm its visitation status prior to planning a visit. Anyone with concerns that a facility isn’t properly following the new visitation guidelines can submit a complaint to DHEC, and the agency will follow-up.