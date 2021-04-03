State reports 632 new COVID cases Saturday, Pee Dee 35 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As national health officials say "Don't wait, vaccinate" and have expressed concern about a fourth surge in COVID cases, South Carolina on Saturday reported 632 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 365 probable cases, 13 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.
The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, accounted for 35 cases with no county reporting more than 10 confirmed cases. Florence County reported eight cases, Marion County seven cases, Dillon County reported six cases, Chesterfield and Marlboro counties five cases and Williamsburg County two cases.
The state's large metro areas drove Saturday's numbers with Greenville County reporting 169 total combined cases, Charleston County 86, Lexington and Richland counties 150 and Spartanburg 63.
Florence County reported one COVID-related death.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 467,016 confirmed COVID cases, 88,258 probable cases, 8,105 confirmed deaths, 1,091 probable deaths and 6,841,493 total tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 25,045 total tests with 3.5% positivity.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.