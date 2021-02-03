State reports 64 COVID deaths Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The day the state opened up vaccinations to those 65-year-old and older, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another 64 confirmed deaths along with 1,762 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The Pee Dee Wednesday, for the reporting period that ended Monday, accounted for eight of the deaths and 53 of the confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 26 cases, Dillon County seven cases, Darlington and Marion counties six cases each, Williamsburg County four cases, Chesterfield County three cases, and Marlboro County one case.

Florence and Marion counties each reported two deaths while Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 402,361 confirmed cases, 48,443 probable cases, 6,663 confirmed deaths, 731 probable deaths and 5,051,146 total tests administered.

For the reporting period the state recorded 15,289 tests and 16.1% of those tests came back positive.

South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Wednesday, an 81.12% inpatient bed utilization rate, a 77.6% ICU bed utilization rate and a 34.56% ventilator utilization rate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}