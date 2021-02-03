State reports 64 COVID deaths Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The day the state opened up vaccinations to those 65-year-old and older, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another 64 confirmed deaths along with 1,762 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Pee Dee Wednesday, for the reporting period that ended Monday, accounted for eight of the deaths and 53 of the confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 26 cases, Dillon County seven cases, Darlington and Marion counties six cases each, Williamsburg County four cases, Chesterfield County three cases, and Marlboro County one case.
Florence and Marion counties each reported two deaths while Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.
Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 402,361 confirmed cases, 48,443 probable cases, 6,663 confirmed deaths, 731 probable deaths and 5,051,146 total tests administered.
For the reporting period the state recorded 15,289 tests and 16.1% of those tests came back positive.
South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Wednesday, an 81.12% inpatient bed utilization rate, a 77.6% ICU bed utilization rate and a 34.56% ventilator utilization rate.
The hospitals reported 9,225 inpatient beds occupied, 1,375 ICU beds occupied, 687 ventilators in use, 1,760 COVID patients hospitalized, 391 of them in an ICU bed and 238 of those on a ventilator.
COVID Information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line -- 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.