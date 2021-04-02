 Skip to main content
State reports 683 new COVID cases
State reports 683 new COVID cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Friday reported 683 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 409 probable cases, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state also reported seven confirmed deaths and three probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 53 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for 22 of the cases. It was followed by Darlington County with seven cases, Chesterfield County with six cases, Dillon, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with five cases each and Marion County with three cases.

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths as a result of the virus.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 466,318 confirmed cases, 87,713 probable cases, 8,092 confirmed deaths, 1,087 probable deaths and 6,089,751 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 25,392 tests with a 3.9% positivity instance.

As of March 31 the state reports that almost a third, 32.1%, of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine while 17.6% of the population has completed the vaccine course.

In Florence County the 29501 Zip code -- central Florence -- continues to lead the county with the most vaccinations, 14,968 while the 29554 Zip code -- extreme southern Florence County -- reports less than five residents have been vaccinated.

Florence County ranks sixth in the state in vaccines delivered per 10,000 residents with 3,617 followed by Darlington County in 11th with 3,352, Williamsburg County with 3,109, Marion County with 3,003, Dillon County with 2,952, Chesterfield County with 2,490 and Marlboro County with 2,317.

