State reports 691 COVID cases, 47 deaths; Pee Dee 74 cases and 10 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- DHEC Tuesday announced 691 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 47 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Tuesday reported 74 confirmed cases of the COIVD-19 virus. Marlboro County reported 34 cases, Florence reported 25 cases, Dillon County reported five cases, Darlington, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties each reported three cases and Marion County reported one case.
Florence County reported five deaths, Darlington County three deaths and Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 106,574, probable cases to 1,098, confirmed deaths to 2,230, and 113 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 152 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 227 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Monday, a total of 940,948 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 3,716 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.6%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
South Carolina hospitals reported 76.27% inpatient bed utilization, 74.9% ICU bed utilization, 1,116 COVID patients in hospitals, 294 COVID patients in ICUs and 173 COVID patients ventilated.
In the Pee Dee Florence County reported 62 beds available, Darlington County reported 41 beds available, Chesterfield County Reported 18 beds available, Dillon County reported three beds available, Marion County reported five beds available and Williamsburg County reported 10 beds available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.