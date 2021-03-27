State reports 700-plus COVID cases for Saturday, Pee Dee 51

COLUMBIA, S.C. —As the state prepares to open up COVID vaccinations to all adults who want one, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 752 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 439 probable cases.
The state also reported 11 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 51 confirmed cases with most of them in three counties — Marion County reported 14 cases, Dillon County 13 cases and Florence County a dozen cases. Marlboro County reported six cases, Darlngton County four cases, Chesterfield County two cases and Williamsburg County no cases.
No deaths were reported in Pee Dee counties.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 462,954 confirmed cases, 85,106 probable cases, 8,042 confirmed deaths, 1,062 probable deaths and 6,676,887 total tests.
During the reporting period the state recorded 22,988 tests and a 4.8% positivity rate of the tests.
Two Pee Dee counties are now listed with high instances of the virus — Dillon and Marion counties.
Dillon County has an instance of 362.4 cases per 100,000 residents while Marion County has a rate of 290.3 cases.
Williamsburg County has the lowest instance of the virus at 85.6 cases per 100,000 residents followed by Florence County with 123.7 cases, Darlington County with 126.1 cases, Chesterfield County with 127.1 cases and Marlboro County with 145.5 cases.
For comparison, Richland County has 164.8 cases per 100,000 residents, Horry County 156.2 cases, Spartanburg County 188.3 cases and Greenville County 246.8 cases.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.