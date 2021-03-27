State reports 700-plus COVID cases for Saturday, Pee Dee 51

Williamsburg County has the lowest instance of the virus at 85.6 cases per 100,000 residents followed by Florence County with 123.7 cases, Darlington County with 126.1 cases, Chesterfield County with 127.1 cases and Marlboro County with 145.5 cases.

For comparison, Richland County has 164.8 cases per 100,000 residents, Horry County 156.2 cases, Spartanburg County 188.3 cases and Greenville County 246.8 cases.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.