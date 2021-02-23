State reports 718 new COVID cases; Darlington mass vaccination clinic set for March

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday continued its run of days where it reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 718 new cases of the virus for the period ending Sunday at 11:59 p.m. It also reported 156 probable cases, 21 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 76 confirmed cases with Williamsburg County, 28 cases, and Florence County, 26 cases, leading the way. Chesterfield, Darlington and Marion counties each reported six cases, Marlboro County four cases and Dillon County no cases.

Darlington County reported the death of an elderly resident.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 437,806 confirmed COVID cases, 69,106 probable COVID cases, 7,436 confirmed deaths, 921 probable deaths and 5,770,090 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period, South Carolina recorded 15,095 tests conducted with a 6.6% positivity rate.

AVAILABLE VACCINE CLINICS

