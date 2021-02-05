 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports 75 additional COVID deaths, 1,649 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

State reports 75 additional COVID deaths, 1,649 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday announced 1,649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 75 confirmed deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.

The state also reported 185 probable cases of the virus and 19 probable deaths.

The Pee Dee recorded 118 of those confirmed cases.

Florence County reported 35 confirmed cases, Dillon County 27 cases, Darlington County 25 cases, Marion County 15 cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties seven cases each and Chesterfield County four cases.

Chesterfield and Florence County reported three deaths each, Darlington County reported two deaths, Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's numbers bring the state cumulative totals for the virus to 403,928 confirmed cases, 49,950 probable cases, 6,730 confirmed deaths, 757 probable deaths and 5,086,109 total COVID tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state reported 23,653 tests conducted and that 10.1% of those tests came back positive.

COVID Information

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert