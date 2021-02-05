State reports 75 additional COVID deaths, 1,649 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday announced 1,649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 75 confirmed deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.

The state also reported 185 probable cases of the virus and 19 probable deaths.

The Pee Dee recorded 118 of those confirmed cases.

Florence County reported 35 confirmed cases, Dillon County 27 cases, Darlington County 25 cases, Marion County 15 cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties seven cases each and Chesterfield County four cases.

Chesterfield and Florence County reported three deaths each, Darlington County reported two deaths, Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Friday's numbers bring the state cumulative totals for the virus to 403,928 confirmed cases, 49,950 probable cases, 6,730 confirmed deaths, 757 probable deaths and 5,086,109 total COVID tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state reported 23,653 tests conducted and that 10.1% of those tests came back positive.

