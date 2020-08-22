State reports 825 COVID cases Saturday, Pee Dee reports 85

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 825 new confirmed cases and 68 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 33 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 85 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Florence County reported 28 cases, Darlington County 16 cases and three probable cases, Chesterfield County 13 cases, Williamsburg County nine cases and one probable case, Marlboro County six cases and one probable case, Dillon County five cases and Marion County one case.
Florence County reported one COVID-19 death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,962, probable cases to 1,333, confirmed deaths to 2,372, and 121 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 247 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Friday, a total of 975,875 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 6,007 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina on Saturday reported 81.44% hospital bed utilization, 76.53% ICU bed utilization and 35.28% ventilator utilization.
There were 8,289 hospital beds occupied, 1,125 ICU beds occupied, 1,025 COVID patients are hospitalized, 258 of those are in ICU beds and 155 of them are ventilated.
Florence County reports 55 hospital beds are available, Darlington County reports 34 beds available, Chesterfield County reports 13 beds available, Dillon County reports two beds are available and Marion County reports 11 beds are available.
