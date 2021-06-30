 Skip to main content
State reports 86 confirmed COVID cases
State reports 86 confirmed COVID cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained below 100 Wednesday while the number of deaths associated with the virus was only two.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 86 confirmed cases and 61 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Monday.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported seven cases with Florence County accounting for four of the cases, followed by Williamsburg County with two cases and Marlboro County with one case.

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths associated with the virus.

The state, for the period, recorded 5,148 COVID tests with 2.5% positivity.

