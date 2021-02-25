State reports 921 new COVID cases, schedules more vaccination clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers continued their slow climb this week as the state again nears 1,000 new cases a day.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and another 344 probable cases for the period that ended Tuesday. The agency also reported 42 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.
The Pee Dee, for the reporting period, recorded 38 confirmed cases with only one Pee Dee county reporting 10 cases — Chesterfield County. Florence County reported eight cases, Darlington and Dillon counties each reported six cases, Williamsburg County reported four cases and Marion and Marlboro counties each reported two cases.
Florence County reported one death.
Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 440,517 confirmed cases, 71,029 probable cases, 7,502 confirmed deaths, 941 probable deaths and 5,831,435 total tests.
During the reporting period the state recorded 26,810 tests conducted with a positive rate of 8.4%
Available vaccine clinics
Appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines for the Pee Dee Region in DHEC's CVAS scheduling system. Residents in Phase 1A, including those 65 and older, can go to CVAS at the link below to register and schedule an appointment, or call the following number for assistance with scheduling: 1-866-365-8110.
Upcoming clinics include:
- March 3, Darlington First Baptist Church, 216 South Main Street, Darlington, SC 29532
- March 4, Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 165 North Bethel Road, Scranton, SC 29591
- March 5, Tollison Gym, 701 Wilcox Avenue, Marion, SC 29571
- March 5, Mt. Olive AME Church, 2738 Woodrow Road, Sumter, SC 29153
There is one mass vaccination clinic available in the Pee Dee in March, at Darlington Raceway conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center March 5.
Beyond the Pee Dee there is a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center March 3 conducted by McLeod Loris Seacoast.
COVID-19 information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.