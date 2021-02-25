State reports 921 new COVID cases, schedules more vaccination clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers continued their slow climb this week as the state again nears 1,000 new cases a day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and another 344 probable cases for the period that ended Tuesday. The agency also reported 42 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the reporting period, recorded 38 confirmed cases with only one Pee Dee county reporting 10 cases — Chesterfield County. Florence County reported eight cases, Darlington and Dillon counties each reported six cases, Williamsburg County reported four cases and Marion and Marlboro counties each reported two cases.

Florence County reported one death.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 440,517 confirmed cases, 71,029 probable cases, 7,502 confirmed deaths, 941 probable deaths and 5,831,435 total tests.

During the reporting period the state recorded 26,810 tests conducted with a positive rate of 8.4%

Available vaccine clinics