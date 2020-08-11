State reports 928 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 88 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 928 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 88 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 34 cases, Darlington County 23 cases, Dillon County nine cases, Williamsburg County eight cases, Chesterfield County seven cases, Marlboro County six cases and Marion County one case.
Florence County reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 101,360, probable cases to 770, confirmed deaths to 2,012, and 86 probable deaths.
As of Monday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,648 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20%.
Currently, there are 136 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
- Inpatient beds: 2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 1,044 available; 524 in use; 207 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)