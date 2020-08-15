State reports 986 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 131 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 986 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 51 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Saturday reported 131 confirmed cases of the virus. Florence County reported 53, Darlington County reported 37, Williamsburg County reported 17 cases, Chesterfield and Dillon counties reported nine cases each, Marlboro County reported four cases and Marion County reported two cases.
Florence County reported four deaths and Darlington County reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 104,874, probable cases to 1,008, confirmed deaths to 2,156, and 104 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Friday, a total of 922,143 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,012 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.4%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
South Carolina hospitals Saturday reported 80.51% hospital bed usage, 76.74% ICU bed usage and 33.96% ventilator usage.
Florence County continued to report zero hospital beds available. Dillon County reports six hospital beds available, Marion County reports eight hospital beds available, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties each report 10 hospital beds avaialable, and Darlington County reports 37 hospital beds available.
