State reports close to 2,000 COVID cases Thursday, Pee Dee 61

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Tuesday along with 287 cases associated with schools.
For the reporting period that ended Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,991 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus along with 286 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and one probable death.
For the same reporting period, the Pee Dee reported 132 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County's 61 cases almost half the total. Marion County reported 21 confirmed cases, Williamsburg County 20 cases, Darlington and Chesterfield counties 11 cases each and Dillon County eight cases.
Dillon County reported two of the state's COVID deaths.
DHEC reported 226 COVID cases among students and 61 cases among staff.
Florence One Schools reported cases at 13 schools with South Florence reporting the most with nine cases in the student population. Other schools reported fewer than five cases in either the student or staff populations − or both.
Florence County School District Two reported fewer than five cases at one school, Florence County School District Three reported fewer than five cases at one school, Florence County School District Four reported five cases at Brockington Elementary and fewer than five cases at another school while Florence County School District Five reported no cases.
Around the Pee Dee, Chesterfield County reported one school with fewer than five cases, Darlington County reported fewer than five cases at four schools, Marion County schools reported no cases, Williamsburg County reported no cases, Marlboro County schools reported fewer than five cases at three schools and Dillon County's two districts reported no cases.
Among private schools, Maranatha Christian reported fewer than five cases while all others reported no cases.
As COVID cases climb, vaccination efforts have picked up.
Florence County ranks 12th in the state with 45% of residents completely vaccinated followed by Darlington County with 44% completely vaccinated, Williamsburg County with 44% fully vaccinated, Marion County with 43% fully vaccinated, Dillon County with 36% fully vaccinated, Chesterfield County with 31% fully vaccinated and Marlboro County with 30% fully vaccinated.
Charleston County leads the state with 59% fully vaccinated.
For the reporting period, the state recorded 21,096 tests conducted with 13% positivity.