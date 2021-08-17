State reports close to 2,000 COVID cases Thursday, Pee Dee 61

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Tuesday along with 287 cases associated with schools.

For the reporting period that ended Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,991 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus along with 286 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and one probable death.

For the same reporting period, the Pee Dee reported 132 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County's 61 cases almost half the total. Marion County reported 21 confirmed cases, Williamsburg County 20 cases, Darlington and Chesterfield counties 11 cases each and Dillon County eight cases.

Dillon County reported two of the state's COVID deaths.

DHEC reported 226 COVID cases among students and 61 cases among staff.

Florence One Schools reported cases at 13 schools with South Florence reporting the most with nine cases in the student population. Other schools reported fewer than five cases in either the student or staff populations − or both.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}