State reports close to 200 confirmed COVID cases, Pee Dee 22
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported more probable COVID cases than confirmed cases with both numbers close to 200.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday reported, for the period that ended Tuesday, 184 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 192 probable cases and one each of confirmed and probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 22 confirmed cases with Florence County's 9 cases atop the pile followed by Darlington and Marlboro counties with four cases each, Dillon and Marlboro counties with two cases each and Chesterfield, Marion and Williamsburg counties with one each.

No Pee Dee counties reported a death associated with the virus.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 489,653 total confirmed cases, 100,193 probable cases, 8,511 confirmed deaths, 1,158 probable deaths and 7.7 million tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 7,980 tests with 3% positivity.

