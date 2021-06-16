State reports fewer than 100 COVID cases, Pee Dee reports five

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The state Wednesday reported fewer than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it approached 2 million residents with at least one COVID vaccine and 1.7 million residents who have completed their vaccination.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday reported 86 new confirmed cases, 67 probable cases and three deaths for the reporting period that ended Monday.

For the same reporting period the Pee Dee recorded five confirmed cases with Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reporting one confirmed case.

No Pee Dee counties reported any deaths associated with the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 4,318 tests for the period with 2.7% positivity.

Within the state Florence County ranks 12th for having the highest rate of residents vaccinated with 3,985 per 10,000 residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Darlington follows closely at 13th with 3,936 and Williamsburg County at 14th with 3,917.