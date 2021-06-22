State reports fewer than 40 confirmed COVID cases

STAFF REPORTS
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday reported fewer than 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and fewer than 50 total cases of the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, for the reporting period that ended Sunday, reported 34 confirmed cases of the virus, 15 probable cases and three deaths.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported only one confirmed case and that one was in Marion County.
The state reported 2,585 tests were conducted with 1.7% positivity.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.