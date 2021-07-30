State reports highest total COVID case load since February

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Friday reported a five-month high in total COVID cases along with two deaths and 12.5% positivity in tests conducted.
For the reporting period that ended Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,392 confirmed cases and 811 probable cases — 2,203 total cases.
One of the two deaths reported was in Williamsburg County.
The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 77 confirmed cases and another 62 probable cases.
Florence County's 34 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases topped the Pee Dee followed by Darlington County's eight confirmed and 11 probable cases, Williamsburg County's 13 confirmed and five probable cases, Chesterfield County's three confirmed and 14 probable cases, Marlboro County's eight confirmed and five probable cases, Dillon County's six confirmed and four probable cases and Marion County's five confirmed and three probable cases.
For the reporting period South Carolina recorded 14,761 tests conducted.