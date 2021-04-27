 Skip to main content
State reports just over 300 new COVID cases Tuesday
State reports just over 300 new COVID cases Tuesday

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- On the same day CDC officials released fresh guidance on wearing masks outdoors South Carolina reported about 300 confirmed COVID cases and two deaths -- neither one of which was in the Pee Dee.

For the reporting period that ended Sunday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 307 fresh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 132 probable cases.

The two deaths the state reported happened in Horry and Lexington counties.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 21 confirmed cases of COVID with Florence County the highest reporting county at 10 cases. Dillon County reported three cases, Darlington, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported two cases each while Chesterfield and Marion counties reported one case each.

Pee Dee hospital occupancy rates are down, for the most part, into the 70% rante with Florence County reporting 78% of its hospital beds are occupied, 42 of them with COVID patients. Darlington County reports 42% of beds occupied with six COVID patients, Chesterfield County 50% occupied and four COVID patients, Dillon County 61.5% of beds occupied and seven COVID patients, Marion County reports 76.5% of beds occupied and no COVID patients and Williamsburg County reports 61.9% of beds are occupied with two COVID patients.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 479,840 confirmed cases, 96,016 probable cases, 8,309 confirmed deaths, 1,126 probable deaths and 7,343,710 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 9,163 tests with a 4.6% positivity rate.

