State reports just over 300 new COVID cases Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- On the same day CDC officials released fresh guidance on wearing masks outdoors South Carolina reported about 300 confirmed COVID cases and two deaths -- neither one of which was in the Pee Dee.

For the reporting period that ended Sunday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 307 fresh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 132 probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two deaths the state reported happened in Horry and Lexington counties.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 21 confirmed cases of COVID with Florence County the highest reporting county at 10 cases. Dillon County reported three cases, Darlington, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported two cases each while Chesterfield and Marion counties reported one case each.