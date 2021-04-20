 Skip to main content
State reports just over 600 total COVID cases
State reports just over 600 total COVID cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As some states report an increase in COVID cases within their borders South Carolina Tuesday reported fewer than 600 total cases and only three deaths.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 362 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 202 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 40 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting more than half of them -- 21 confirmed cases. Marlboro County reported seven cases, Williamsburg County reported four cases, Marion and Darlington County reported three cases each and Chesterfield County reported two cases.

Dillon County reported one death.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 476,506 confirmed COVID cases, 94,100 probable cases, 8,237 confirmed deaths, 1,118 probable deaths and 7,194,819 tests.

For the reporting period the state recorded 7,756 tests with a 6.2% positivity rate.

