State reports low number of COVID cases for Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina reported low COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday and no deaths but a climb in positivity in testing.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 294 confirmed cases and 133 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Sunday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, accounted for 18 of those confirmed cases, with Florence County reporting eight, Darlington County five, Marlboro County four and Williamsburg County one.
The state reported 7,660 tests were conducted for the period and that those tests had a 5.1% positivity rate.
To date, 7,481,470 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 483,611 confirmed cases, 97,610 probable cases, 8,383 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.
As of Sunday, 2,960,657 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,734,402 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.2%) and 1,324,447 are fully vaccinated (32.3%).
Of the 11,248 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,258 are occupied (73.18%). Of those, 386 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (4.67%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.