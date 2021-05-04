State reports low number of COVID cases for Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina reported low COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday and no deaths but a climb in positivity in testing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 294 confirmed cases and 133 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, accounted for 18 of those confirmed cases, with Florence County reporting eight, Darlington County five, Marlboro County four and Williamsburg County one.

The state reported 7,660 tests were conducted for the period and that those tests had a 5.1% positivity rate.

To date, 7,481,470 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 483,611 confirmed cases, 97,610 probable cases, 8,383 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.

As of Sunday, 2,960,657 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,734,402 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.2%) and 1,324,447 are fully vaccinated (32.3%).

Of the 11,248 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,258 are occupied (73.18%). Of those, 386 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (4.67%).